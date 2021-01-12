Curl finished his 2020 rookie season with 88 tackles (63 solo), four pass defenses, three interceptions and two sacks in 16 games.

The seventh-round pick made 11 starts and finished second on the team in tackles, handling a three-down role from Week 9 onward. He averaged 7.9 tackles over his final nine games of the regular season, then added seven more tackles in the playoff loss to Tampa Bay. PFF graded Curl at No. 28 out of 94 qualified safeties, further cementing his status as a starting-caliber player. He and Landon Collins (Achilles) could give Washington a formidable duo at safety in 2021, assuming the veteran makes a smooth recovery from his season-ending injury. Curl's IDP value could take a hit with Collins healthy, as the 27-year-old's comfort level playing up in the box could force his teammate into more snaps as a deep safety.