Curl posted eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-15 loss to Washington.
The rookie seventh-round pick continues to fill in admirably for Landon Collins (Achilles), who is on IR. Curl made his seventh straight start and his ninth of the season Sunday. Since becoming a full-time starter, Curl has averaged 8.6 tackles per game, adding two sacks, two pass breakups and a pick-six in that stretch.
