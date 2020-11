Curl recorded nine tackles (five solo) across 68 defensive reps in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

The seventh-round rookie from Arkansas has been a playmaker on Washington's defense over the past three weeks, recording 29 tackles and two sacks during that span. Since Landon Collins (Achilles) has been ruled out, Curl has played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps for Washington. He'll look to continue his great rookie campaign on Thursday in Dallas.