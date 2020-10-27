Curl will start at strong safety following news that Landon Collins (torn Achilles) is done for the season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Football Team selected Curl in the seventh round of April's draft after the 21-year-old spent three years as a starter for Arkansas. Curl immediately secured a role in Washington's defense, logging more than 30 percent of the defensive workload in five of seven games and recording 17 tackles (12 solo). Now, he's set to bump into a starting role that could pay major dividends for fantasy managers in IDP settings. Collins was on pace for a third straight 100-tackle season, and while Curl isn't of the same caliber, he could produce similar numbers at the position. He's worth a flier in deeper leagues, although Washington will be on bye Week 8.