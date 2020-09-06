Harmon (knee) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday.
Harmon sustained a torn ACL in July and will miss the 2020 season, so he'll remain on the NFI list this year. The 2019 sixth-round pick performed well in his rookie season with a 30-365-0 line, so he'll set his focus on getting back to full health for 2021. Dontrelle Inman and Antonio Gandy-Golden will battle for reps on the outside, across from Terry McLaurin.
More News
-
Football Team's Kelvin Harmon: Moved to NFI list•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Tears ACL•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Facing competition from rookies•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Finishes year with 365 yards•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Delivers season-best yardage•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Two receptions in start•