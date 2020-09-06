Harmon (knee) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday.

Harmon sustained a torn ACL in July and will miss the 2020 season, so he'll remain on the NFI list this year. The 2019 sixth-round pick performed well in his rookie season with a 30-365-0 line, so he'll set his focus on getting back to full health for 2021. Dontrelle Inman and Antonio Gandy-Golden will battle for reps on the outside, across from Terry McLaurin.

More News