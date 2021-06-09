Harmon (knee) is practicing at OTAs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Making his way back from the ACL tear he suffered last July, the young wideout reportedly caught everyone's attention with a diving catch during Wednesday's practice. Harmon was one of the favorites for the No. 2 receiver job in Washington at this time last year, but in 2021 he'll be part of a deep group competing for the third and fourth spots behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Competition for those roles includes Adam Humphries, Cam Sims and Antonio Gandy-Golden.
