Fuller (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Fuller didn't have any restrictions during Tuesday's session, but it appears his calf injury is still lingering. Given that Washington is hoping to have Fuller occupy a starting role during Sunday's season opener against Philadelphia, the team could continue to take a cautious approach to his participation.
