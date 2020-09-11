Fuller (calf) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Fuller has logged three straight limited practices while managing his calf injury, but he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's season opener against the Eagles. Fabian Moreau will likely start across from Ronald Darby if Fuller indeed ends up inactive Week 1.
