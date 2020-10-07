Fuller played every snap on defense in Weeks 3 and 4, notching two tackles and two interceptions.

Calf and knee injuries cost Fuller the first two games of the season, but he hasn't shown any limitations since joining the lineup. While known for his versatility in Kansas City, the 25-year-old has largely stuck to perimeter coverage in his second stint with Washington, logging 102 of his 120 snaps as an outside cornerback, per PFF.