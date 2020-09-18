Fuller (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Fuller was limited in practice all week leading up to the season opener, in which he was ultimately ruled out. However, he was a full participant twice this week before downgrading to a limited session Friday, so the Football Team will likely monitor his progress over the weekend. If he can't go, expect Jimmy Moreland to start at corner Sunday.
More News
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Over calf injury•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Officially out Sunday•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Doubtful for Week 1•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Back to limited practice•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: No practice restrictions•