Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Tuesday that Fuller (undisclosed) is practicing in full, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Fuller missed practice last week due to an undisclosed issue, but now looks fully on track for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles. The 25-year-old cornerback is primed to lock down one of Washington's starting spots to kick off the 2020 campaign.
