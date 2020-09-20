Fuller (knee) won't play in Sunday's game versus Arizona, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
It was reported earlier in the day that Fuller would be inactive, so this news isn't surprising. Fuller will miss his second straight game with the knee issue, but the team is hopefully he'll be ready for Week 3. In his stead, Jimmy Moreland is expected to draw the start.
