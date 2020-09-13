Fuller (calf) is officially inactive for Sunday's opener against Philadelphia.
It was reported early Sunday that Fuller wasn't expected to suit up, and this news confirmed that notion. Fuller was a limited particpant for practice this week dealing with the lingering calf issue, and he'll need to wait another week to make his 2020 debut. In his stead, look for Fabian Moreau to start across from Ronald Darby for Sunday's showdown.
