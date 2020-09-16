Fuller (calf) practiced in full Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Fuller missed the season opener against Philadelphia but has shed his injury designation on the first injury report heading into Week 2. Expect him to take the field against the Cardinals come Sunday.
