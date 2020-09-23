Fuller (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Fuller missed the first two contests of the year due to a knee injury, but it looks like he's now fully on track for Week 3. As long as fuller avoids any setbacks leading up to Sunday's game in Cleveland, he should handle a starting role at cornerback.
