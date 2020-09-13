Fuller (calf) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Fuller came into the game with a "doubtful" designation after practicing on a limited basis all week, so this news isn't quite surprising. Fabian Moreau is expected to start across from Ronald Darby if Fuller is officially sidelined when inactives are released 90 minutes prior to game time.