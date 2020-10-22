Pierre-Louis (shoulder) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Louis was limited during Wednesday's practice, but the fact that he was upgraded so quickly is evidence that the team may have been managing his practice reps during the week. Now appearing fully healthy, the veteran will assume his usual starting role at weakside linebacker for Week 7 against the Cowboys.
