Pierre-Louis (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The 29-year-old was deemed questionable coming into the weekend after submitting a trio of limited practice sessions between Wednesday and Friday. Despite that level of involvement constituting an improvement after Pierre-Louis was unable to participate in any fashion the week prior, the outside linebacker will be sidelined for a second consecutive game. Khaleke Hudson stands as the next man up at weakside linebacker after he got the starting nod and proceeded to collect eight tackles over 28 defensive snaps last week against the Seahawks.