Pierre-Louis started 11 of his 13 games in 2020, recording 56 tackles (36 solo), two pass defenses, one sack and one forced fumble.

Pierre-Louis opened the year in a three-down role, piling up 20 tackles on 142 snaps over the first two weeks of the season. He kept his job in Washington's base defense for most of the year, but it was Cole Holcomb who got most of the nickel work alongside Jon Bostic in the second half of the season. Among the three, only Pierre-Louis is scheduled for free agency during the upcoming offseason. Regardless of where he signs, the 29-year-old journeyman linebacker isn't likely to relive his brief moment of IDP relevance.