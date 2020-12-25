Pierre-Louis (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday and is tagged as questionable for Sunday's contest versus Carolina, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The linebacker picked up the ankle injury during Week 14's matchup against San Francisco and missed last week's game against Seattle. After logging three limited practice sessions this week, he appears to have a fair shot of returning Sunday. If he's able to suit up, Pierre-Louis should return to his regular starting role at weakside linebacker.