Pierre-Louis (ankle) is active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Pierre-Louis will return to action after missing three consecutive games to close out the regular season. With Thomas Davis (knee) unavailable, Pierre-Louis is slated to start at weak-side linebacker.
