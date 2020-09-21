Pierre-Louis had 15 tackles (10 solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 30-15 loss to Arizona.
A backup and special teams player throughout most of his career, Pierre-Louis now finds himself in a three-down role, playing 98 percent of Washington's defensive snaps through the first two weeks of the season. He only had four tackles (three) in the season opener, but the playing time led to a huge stat line Week 2. It appears the 28-year-old will have some IDP value, though fellow three-down linebacker Jon Bostic has also been productive through two weeks, logging 14 tackles (10 solo) and a pair of sacks.
