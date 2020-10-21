Pierre-Louis (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN NFL Nation reports.
This shoulder injury is a new development for Pierre-Louis, but it's encouraging that he was at least able to practice on a limited basis to start the week. He'll hope to upgrade to full practice participation over the two remaining sessions before Sunday's game against Dallas.
