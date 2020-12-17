Pierre-Louis (ankle) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Pierre-Louis was forced to leave Sunday's game against the 49ers in the fourth quarter due to the ankle injury, as the appears to more serious than originally anticipated. Expect the veteran's practice availability the next two days shed a light on his chances to suit up in Week 15 against Seattle. If Pierre-Louis were forced to miss the contest, Khaleke Hudson would be in line to draw the start at weakside linebacker.
