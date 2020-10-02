Pierre-Louis (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Kyle Stackpole of the Washington Football Team's official site reports.
Pierre-Louis' name was a late addition to the injury report Friday, putting his status for Sunday's game in question. The linebacker has 24 tackles through three games, with 16 of those coming in Week 2 against the Cardinals.
