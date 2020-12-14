Pierre-Louis (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Pierre-Louis left Sunday's contest in the fourth quarter. Shaun Dion Hamilton and Khaleke Hudson could stand to handle increased defensive roles as long as PIerre-Louis is sidelined.
