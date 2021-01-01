Pierre-Louis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre-Louis has missed back-to-back contests due to the ankle injury, but he'll have a chance to suit up Sunday as Khaleke Hudson remains on deck for additional reps at linebacker in the event of Pierre-Louis' potential absence.
