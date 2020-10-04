Pierre-Louis (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against Baltimore.
Pierre-Louis popped up on the injury report with a non-COVID-19 related illness Friday, but appears to have put the ailment behind him. Now that he's officially healthy, the Boston College product will assume his usual role as the team's starting strongside linebacker for Week 4.
