Pierre-Louis (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre-Louis was unable to take the practice field this week, and he'll be unable to play versus the Seahawks, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2014. Cole Holcomb (concussion) is also out, meaning the Football Team will be without two starting linebackers. Thomas Davis, Khaleke Hudson and Jared Norris are all candidates to fill in.