Hudson posted eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks.
Hudson played just one snap on defense over the first 13 games of the season. However, injuries piled up in Washington's linebacker corps Sunday, and Hudson was thrust into action. He handled 28 snaps on defense (49 percent) and finished tied for the team lead in tackles. The rookie fifth-round pick could have an opportunity to build on that success in Week 16 against the Panthers, pending the injury statuses of Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), Shaun Dion Hamilton (elbow) and Cole Holcomb (concussion).