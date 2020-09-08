Washington lists Allen as its No. 2 quarterback heading into Sunday's season opener against the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Though Alex Smith will be included on the 53-man roster, head coach Ron Rivera acknowledged the veteran signal-caller still needs some time to shake off the rust while he returns from the career-threatening leg injury he suffered in November 2018. As a result, Allen will begin his first campaign in Washington as the top backup to Dwayne Haskins, who emerged as the team's starting quarterback coming out of training camp.
