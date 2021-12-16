Allen told teammate Taylor Heinicke that his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday was the result of a positive test, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports. "He said he's fine, so that's positive," Heinicke said of Allen.

Even if he remains asymptomatic, Allen will still need to turn in two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart in order to make himself eligible to play Sunday against the Eagles. If Washington gets the sense that Allen won't be on track to clear the protocols before Saturday, Kyle Shurmur or Jordan Ta'amu would likely be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Heinicke's backup for the Week 15 game.