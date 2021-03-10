Washington extended Allen (ankle) an exclusive rights free agent tender Wednesday, NFL.com reports.
Allen started four games for the Football Team last season before suffering a dislocated ankle, an injury which he's expected to fully recover from by April. With Alex Smith having been released, it's possible that Allen and Taylor Heinicke (shoulder) enter Washington's offseason program -- if it happens -- as the top quarterbacks on the depth chart. Of course, the team could also add more competition in free agency or April's draft.
