Allen (ankle) is still not 100 percent from a broken ankle suffered last October, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Allen said that he has been happy with how his rehab has gone to this point, but there are still other hurdles for him to get over. The goal is for him to be able to be a full-go by the time training camp starts up. Allen played solidly at times last season, but will likely be third on the depth chart heading into the 2021 campaign behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke.