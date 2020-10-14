Allen (arm) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Allen received medical clearance and proceeded to practice without limitation. His first start of the year was cut short after he took a hard hit to the arm, but he should be back in the lineup for Week 6 against the Giants. Coach Ron Rivera confirmed after Sunday's loss that he still views Allen as the starter, ahead of both Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins (illness). Of course, Allen is probably just one or two bad games away from losing the job.
