Allen is slated for an MRI on his dislocated left ankle, but the fracture that accompanies it is "just a small bone chip" and may not force him to undergo surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There doesn't seem to much question that Allen will miss time, but the aforementioned testing will determine how long he'll be sidelined. In his absence, Washington likely will turn the offense over to Alex Smith, with Dwayne Haskins serving as the team's primary backup.