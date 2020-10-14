Allen (arm) has received full medical clearance and is slated to participate in Washington's first Week 6 practice Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After supplanting Dwayne Haskins as Washington's starting quarterback heading into a Week 5 matchup with the Rams, Allen had his season debut cut short when he took a big hit to his arm from a Los Angeles defender in the second quarter. Before departing, Allen moved the offense effectively, completing nine of 13 attempts for 74 yards while rushing for a seven-yard touchdown on his lone carry. Coach Ron Rivera confirmed after the game that -- if healthy -- Allen would retain the starting job over Alex Smith and Haskins, so the fact that the 24-year-old is taking part in the team's first practice of the week bodes well for his chances of being ready to go for Sunday's game against the Giants. Later Wednesday, Washington will release its first Week 6 injury report, which will reveal whether Allen was a limited or full participant in practice.