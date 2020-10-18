Allen (arm) completed 31 of 42 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Washington Football Team's 20-19 loss to the Giants on Sunday. He also rushed twice for eight yards and lost a fumble.

With his team down 10-0 after one quarter, Allen went to work, helping close the gap to 13-10 by halftime with a pair of 70-yard scoring drives, the latter which he closed with a pretty touch pass to Logan Thomas in the back left corner of the end zone. Allen would then spearhead a third 70-yard march that straddled the closing minute of the third quarter and the first 6:04 of the final period, one that culminated in a game-tying field goal. Allen saved his best for last, capping a 75-yard drive with another nifty scoring toss in the left corner of the opposite end zone to Cam Sims with 36 seconds left, but he wasn't able to connect with Terry McLaurin on the subsequent two-point conversion pass attempt, short-circuiting the comeback. Despite the narrow loss, Allen certainly acquitted himself well from both a real-world and fantasy perspective, leaving him poised to remain in the starting role for a Week 7 divisional battle versus the Cowboys.