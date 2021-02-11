Allen (ankle) should be healthy by April, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Allen dislocated and fractured his ankle in Week 9, requiring season-ending surgery. He made four starts (but played only two full games) prior to the injury, completing 69.0 percent of his passes for 7.0 YPA, with four TDs, one interception and one lost fumble. Allen isn't scheduled for free agency until 2022, but his future in Washington appears uncertain, as the team recently signed backup Taylor Heinicke (shoulder) to a two-year extension and now figures to pursue upgrades for the starting spot. It isn't clear how Allen and Alex Smith (calf) fit into Washington's picture for 2021, but both should at least be healthy if they're still around come training camp.
