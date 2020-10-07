Washington plans to announce Allen as its new starting quarterback ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After serving as the Football Team's No. 2 quarterback for the first quarter of the season, Allen will climb to the top spot on the depth chart after Dwayne Haskins (61.0 percent completion rate, 6.4 yards per attempt, 4:3 TD:INT) generally struggled to move the offense through Washington's first four games. Allen's existing familiarity with first-year head coach Ron Rivera from their time together in Carolina the past two seasons may have accelerated the change at quarterback, but the 24-year-old proved turnover-prone while seeing extended action for the Panthers in 2019, throwing 16 interceptions and fumbling 13 times (losing seven) in 13 games. Allen will need to clean up the mistakes with Washington if he hopes to maintain his starting role and hold off veteran Alex Smith, who will elevate to the backup role Week 5 while Haskins falls to third on the depth chart, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.