Allen completed four of nine passes for 53 yards against Dallas on Sunday.
Allen stepped in after starter Taylor Heinicke left the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Allen lacks Heinicke's athleticism and big-play ability in general, so Allen would likely be a downgrade from Heinicke in both real life and fantasy football, but Allen is the next man up if Heinicke can't play against Philadelphia in Week 15.
