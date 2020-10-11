Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Allen, who exited Sunday's loss to the Rams with an arm injury, will retain the starting job if he's ready to play in Week 6 against the Giants, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

Rivera added that he held the quarterback out the rest of the game Sunday because Allen's arm was sore and the coach wanted to be cautious. The third-year signal-caller completed nine of 13 passes for 74 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions before exiting the contest, and he was replaced by Alex Smith, who was seeing his first action since the 2018 season due to a gruesome leg injury.