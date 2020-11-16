Washington placed Allen (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.
Allen sustained a season-ending dislocated/fractured left ankle Week 9, so his placement on IR was all but guaranteed. The 24-year-old signal-caller will require surgery to repair damage to his ankle, and he's reportedly facing roughly a four month recovery timeframe. For the time being, Alex Smith will command Washington's offence under center while Dwayne Haskins works as his top backup.
More News
-
Football Team's Kyle Allen: Officially out for season•
-
Football Team's Kyle Allen: Likely needs surgery•
-
Football Team's Kyle Allen: May avoid surgery•
-
Football Team's Kyle Allen: Suffers apparent ankle dislocation•
-
Football Team's Kyle Allen: Knocked from Sunday's game•
-
Football Team's Kyle Allen: Throws two TD passes•