Washington placed Allen (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.

Allen sustained a season-ending dislocated/fractured left ankle Week 9, so his placement on IR was all but guaranteed. The 24-year-old signal-caller will require surgery to repair damage to his ankle, and he's reportedly facing roughly a four month recovery timeframe. For the time being, Alex Smith will command Washington's offence under center while Dwayne Haskins works as his top backup.

