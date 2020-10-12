Allen (arm) is expected to be healthy enough to start against the Giants in Week 6, barring any setbacks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Coach Ron Rivera has confirmed on multiple occasions that Allen will start Week 6 as long as he's healthy, and it looks as though the third-year quarterback's arm injury isn't severe enough to seriously jeopardize his availability. He was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Rams due to a hit to his non-throwing arm. Washington also has Alex Smith, who relieved Allen versus Los Angeles, on hand as a capable backup, in addition to 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.