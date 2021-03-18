Allen (ankle) signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with Washington on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The club extended the tender to Allen on Mar. 10, and the signal-caller's 2021 commitment to Washington becomes official with Thursday's transaction. Newly signed free agent addition Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to head up Washington's quarterback room this fall, while Allen ranks third in the pecking order behind Taylor Heinicke (shoulder). As the team's starter Weeks 5 through 9 of last season, Allen posted a 1-3 record while throwing four touchdowns and committing a pair of giveaways.