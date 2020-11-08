The initial diagnosis is that Allen suffered a dislocated ankle Sunday against the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Per Pelissero, the QB's injury includes a small fracture. Assuming that diagnosis is confirmed, Allen will be in line to miss time. In that case, Washington's options to replace him in the coming weeks will be Alex Smith -- who took over for Allen on Sunday -- and Dwayne Haskins.
