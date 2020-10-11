Allen (arm) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Allen took a big hit from an L.A. defender near the sideline and was examined in the sideline tent before going to the locker room. There's a chance Allen reenters the contest, but Alex Smith has taken over the offense in his stead. Note Washington's previous starter Dwayne Haskins isn't at the stadium Sunday due to an illness, so tight end Logan Thomas, a quarterback in college, may be the emergency option in the event another change under center is needed.