Coach Ron Rivera said Allen, who will be Washington's starting quarterback Sunday against the Rams, will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Despite losing the past three games, Washington finds itself behind just the Eagles (1-2-1) and tied with the Cowboys (1-3) in the NFC East. Allen himself served as the backup to Dwayne Haskins through the quarter mark of the season, but the latter's play seems to have been at the forefront of Rivera's decision. Even after posting season bests in completion percentage (71) and yards (314) this past Sunday against the Ravens, Haskins was sitting at 61 percent, 234.8 yards per game and four touchdowns versus three interceptions. Meanwhile, Allen, who followed Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner from Carolina to DC, has experience in the system. In 12 starts last year for the Panthers, Allen completed 62 percent of his passes, averaged 252.3 yards per game and had 17 TDs versus 15 picks.