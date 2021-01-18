Miller played one game during the 2020 season, suiting up for the Bears in Week 10 and catching two passes for six yards.
Coming back from his summer 2019 knee injury, Miller signed with the Patriots in August but was then released in early September. He later spent time with Chicago and Washington, logging a grand total of five snaps. The veteran running back can become an unrestricted free agent in March, a month before his 30th birthday.
More News
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Healthy scratch again•
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Healthy scratch for Week 16•
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Won't suit up Week 15•
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Joins Football Team•
-
Lamar Miller: Returns to practice squad•