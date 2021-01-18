Miller played one game during the 2020 season, suiting up for the Bears in Week 10 and catching two passes for six yards.

Coming back from his summer 2019 knee injury, Miller signed with the Patriots in August but was then released in early September. He later spent time with Chicago and Washington, logging a grand total of five snaps. The veteran running back can become an unrestricted free agent in March, a month before his 30th birthday.